SIOUX CITY’S TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND ORPHEUM THEATRE HAS A NEW GENERAL MANAGER.

OAK VIEW GROUP, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SPECTRA, HAS ANNOUNCED NICK PALMIOTTI AS THE NEW G.M.

HE HAS BEEN OVG360’S DISTRICT MARKETING MANAGER SINCE 2021 WHERE HE SUPPORTED MARKETING TEAMS AT 11 DIFFERENT VENUES IN THE US AND CANADA.

HE JOINED OVG360 IN 2019 AS THE DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING FOR THE PUEBLO CONVENTION CENTER AND PUEBLO MEMORIAL HALL IN COLORADO.

PALMIOTTI BEGAN HIS SIOUX CITY DUTIES ON MONDAY.