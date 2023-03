NEW RULE HALTS NEBRASKA SENATE FILABUSTER

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS HAVE APPROVED A CHANGE TO THE LEGISLATURE’S RULES THAT LIMITS THE OPTIONS AVAILABLE TO SENATORS TO EXTEND DEBATE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

SENATOR STEVE ERDMAN CHAIR OF THE RULES COMMITTEE, OFFERED A MOTION TO SUSPEND THE RULES OF THE LEGISLATURE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE CURRENT SESSION TO LIMIT DEBATE ON SOME BILLS AND PREVENT DELAYS BY FILABUSTERS:

A FILABUSTER AGAINST A BILL FROM OMAHA SENATOR KATHLEEN KAUTH TO BAN GENDER-ALTERING CARE FOR MINORS HAD BEEN LAUNCHED BY OMAHA SENATOR MACHAELA CAVANAUGH WHO OPPOSES THE BILL AND HAS ENGAGED IN EXTENDED DEBATE DURING CONSIDERATION OF UNRELATED MEASURES SINCE EARLY IN THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION IN RESPONSE TO IT.

CAVANAUGH SAYS THIS DOESN’T INHIBIT HER ABILITY TO DO ANYTHING SHE IS SEEKING TO DO.

SENATOR MEGAN HUNT, ALSO OF OMAHA, ALSO DOESN’T BELIEVE THE RULE CHANGE WILL BE AN OBSTACLE:

ERDMAN SAID THE RULE CHANGE WOULD REPRESENT A BALANCE BETWEEN ALLOWING MEMBERS OF THE POLITICAL MINORITY TO EXPRESS THEIR VIEWS AND ALLOWING THE LEGISLATURE TO WORK EFFICIENTLY.

HE SAID ALL LAWMAKERS HAVE BILLS THAT THEY CARE ABOUT THAT MIGHT NOT BE DISCUSSED DURING THE 90-DAY SESSION IF EXTENDED DEBATE CONTINUES ON ALL OTHER MEASURES.

THE MOTION TO SUSPEND THE RULES WAS ADOPTED 32-13. THIRTY VOTES WERE REQUIRED.