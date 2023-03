LOCAL DRIVERS STILL NOT ALWAYS YIELDING TO STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THERE’S BEEN A RECENT INCREASE IN LOCAL DRIVERS IGNORING STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES PICKING UP OR DROPPING OFF CHILDREN.

SGT. MARK HUBERTY IS THE NEW TRAFFIC SERGEANT OF THE DEPARTMENT:

HUBERTY1 OC……..ARE RELEASED. :13

SGT. HUBERTY SAYS VIOLATORS WILL LIKELY BE TICKETED AND FINED BECAUSE THEY ARE BEING RECORDED WHEN THE DRIVE BY THE STOPPED BUS:

HUBERTY2 OC……..PRETTY HIGH :06

THE FINE CAN CARRY A FINE OF $250 DOLLARS OR MORE WITH A 30 DAY LICENSE SUSPENSION.

HUBERTY SAYS THERE IS ANOTHER ISSUE AROUND EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL:

HUBERTY3 OC……….SAFE LOCATION. :15

HUBERTY WAS NAMED THE POLICE TRAFFIC SERGEANT FOLLOWING THE RETIREMENT OF SGT. JIM CLARK LAST WEEK.