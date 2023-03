JOHNSON PROPOSES WORK REQUIREMENT FOR SOME SNAP RECIPIENTS

SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON DEFENDED HIS HOUSE BILL TO ENFORCE WORK REQUIREMENTS FOR ABLE-BODIED ADULTS WITHOUT YOUNG DEPENDENTS THAT RECEIVE SNAP BENEFITS.

HE SPOKE DURING A HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE HEARING WITH U.S. SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE TOM VILSACK.

DEMOCRATIC MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEE WERE VOCAL IN THEIR OPPOSITION TO JOHNSON’S “AMERICA WORKS ACT” CALLING IT EXTREME.

JOHNSON SAYS NOBODY THAT NEEDS THE BENEFITS WILL LOSE THEM:

THE SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN SAYS HE S AWARE THAT PEOPLE NEED HELP BECAUSE OF THE CURRENT ECONOMY:

JOHNSON SAYS WORK PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS HAVE PREVIOUSLY HAD GOOD RESULTS:

JOHNSON ALSO QUOTED THEN-SENATOR JOE BIDEN SPEAKING IN SUPPORT ON THEM ON THE SENATE FLOOR, WHO SAID “THE CULTURE OF WELFARE MUST BE REPLACED WITH THE CULTURE OF WORK”.

Jerry Oster