GLEISER PICKED AS NEW MRHD EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

DAVID GLEISER HAS BEEN CHOSEN AS THE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT BY MRHD’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

GLEISER IS A SIOUXLAND NATIVE WITH OVER 15 YEARS EXPERIENCE WORKING IN THE NON-PROFIT AND PUBLIC SECTORS.

GLEISER SUCCEEDS KATIE COLLING, WHO HAS RETIRED AFTER SERVING AT THE POST SINCE 2019.

HE BECOMES THE THIRD EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR IN MRHD’S HISTORY AND BEGINS HIS NEW ROLE IMMEDIATELY.

MRHD, IS THE NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION THAT HOLDS THE LICENSE FOR GAMING IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

ITS FUNDING IS GENERATED FROM AN AGREEMENT WITH THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO OF SIOUX CITY WHICH RUNS A GAMING OPERATION USING MRHD’S LICENSE.