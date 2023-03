CITY ASSESSOR SAYS NEW PROPERTY VALUE ASSESSMENTS DRIVEN BY THE STATE

WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE STARTED TO RECEIVE THEIR NEW PROPERTY VALUATION STATEMENTS FOR THEIR HOMES, AND MANY ARE NOT HAPPY BECAUSE THE VALUATION HAS GONE UP CONSIDERABLY.

SIOUX CITY ASSESSOR TYLER ERICKSON SAYS THE STATE REQUIRES A “REASSESSMENT” EVERY TWO YEARS TO HAVE PROPERTY WITHIN FIVE PERCENT OF MARKET VALUE, AND THAT’S WHAT’S BEHIND THIS NOTICE:

ASSESS1 OC…………RAISE THEM ALL UP. :16

ERICKSON SAYS LOCATION ALSO PLAYS A PART IN HOW THE PROPERTY IS ASSESSED::

ASSESS2 OC……..THEY SIT IN. :27.

ERICKSON SAYS HIS OFFICE IS RECEIVING COMPLAINT CALLS ABOUT THE INCREASE, AND.HE SAYS THAT DOES NOT MEAN YOUR PROPERTY TAXES WILL GO UP BY THAT AMOUNT:

ASSESS3 OC……..70 PERCENT RANGE. :20

IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY WITH YOUR ASSESSMENT AND THINK SOMETHING IS DETERMINED INCORRECTLY, YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO APPEAL.

ERICKSON SUGGESTS FIRST LOOKING FOR COMPARABLE RECENT HOME SALES PRICES IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD ONLINE TO SEE HOW MUCH DIFFERENCE THERE IS BETWEEN YOUR VALUATION AND THE SALES.