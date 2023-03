SHORMA SUPPORTED NOEM CRYPTO CURRENCY VETO

A BILL MAKING REVISIONS TO THE UNIFORM COMMERCIAL CODE THAT HAD PASSED BOTH HOUSES OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE WITH A TWO THIRDS MAJORITY DID NOT SURVIVE A VETO FROM GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM.

DISTRICT 17 REPRESENTATIVE BILL SHORMA OF DAKOTA DUNES SAYS HE CHANGED HIS VOTE ON THE BILL FOR GOOD REASONS:

SHORMA12 OC…THIS SUMMER. :28

THE REVISIONS REFERRED TO CRYPTO CURRENCY AND A CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY.

SHORMA SAYS HIS BUSINESSES, LIKE MOST, DEALS ONLY IN DOLLARS:

SHORMA13 OC…….OF THIS :18

SHORMA SAYS THERE WAS ALSO SOME TRUST ISSUES WITH THE BILL:

SHORMA14 OC…..THAT OUT :19

DURING THEIR LAST DAY IN PIERRE MONDAY, THE HOUSE SUSTAINED THE GOVERNORS VETO ON THE MEASURE BY A VOTE OF 30 TO 37.

Jerry Oster WNAX