SHELDON MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO IOWA

THE SUSPECT WANTED IN THE DEATH OF HIS MOTHER AT HER SHELDON, IOWA HOME LAST WEEK HAS BEEN EXTRADITED FROM SOUTH DAKOTA BACK TO IOWA.

41- YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL KASSEL IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS MOTHER, 62-YEAR-OLD JODY LYNN DUSKIN, AT THEIR HOME IN SHELDON.

KASSEL WAS RETURNED TO O’BRIEN COUNTY FROM THE BROOKINGS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IN SOUTH DAKOTA AFTER BEING ARRESTED FRIDAY IN FLANDREAU.

HE IS ALSO CHARGED WITH FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, OPERATING A VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT AND TWO COUNTS OF 5TH DEGREE THEFT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT KASSEL MESSAGED OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS LAST WEDNESDAY NIGHT STATING “I’M KILLING JODY.”

LATER THAT NIGHT KASSEL WAS OVERHEARD IN A PHONE CONVERSATION STATING HE MADE A MISTAKE AND HURT SOMEONE.

HIS MOTHER WAS FOUND DEAD IN HER BEDROOM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO HER HEAD.

WHEN KASSEL WAS ARRESTED, HE WAS IN POSSESSION OF TWO HANDGUNS FROM THE RESIDENCE AND WAS ALSO IN POSSESSION OF HIS MOTHER’S CAR.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE O’BRIEN COUNTY JAIL ON ONE MILLION DOLLARS BOND.