Iowa’s Kris Murray Voted Consensus All-America

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball junior Kris Murray is a consensus third team All-American, as a result of being voted to the third team on three of the four outlets used by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-America teams.

Murray was voted third team All-America by Sporting News, United States Basketball Writers Association, and the Associated Press.

Iowa has had a consensus All-American four of the last eight seasons, including four straight years. Jarrod Uthoff was a consensus second-team All-America in 2016; Luka Garza earned first-team distinction in 2020 and 2021, while Keegan Murray was recognized on the first team in 2022.

The 6-foot-8 forward was also a Naismith, Wooden and Lute Olson Award semifinalist, and is a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.

Murray averaged a team-best 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per outing this season. He was the only Division I player to average 20+ points, 7+ rebounds, one block, and have made 65+ 3-pointers this season.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native scored 30+ points four times this season, 25+ points nine times, and 20+ points 15 times.

Murray and the Hawkeyes finished the 2022-23 season 19-14 overall and tied for fifth place in the Big Ten standings with an 11-9 league record.

2023 KRIS MURRAY HONORS

• Consensus Third Team All-America

• Sporting News Third Team All-America

• Associated Press Third Team All-America

• USBWA Third Team All-America

• All-Big Ten First Team honoree (unanimous by media)

• Associated Press All-Big Ten First Team selection

• John R. Wooden Award National Ballot (Semifinalist)

• Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Semifinalist

• Lute Olson National Player of the Year Finalist

• Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Finalist

• NABC First Team All-District 7

• USBWA All-District VI

• Naismith Midseason All-America Team

• Emerald Coast Classic All-Tournament Team

• ESPN National Player of the Week (Dec. 5)

• Big Ten Co-Player of the Week (Dec. 5)