GRASSLEY OPPOSES PLAN TO FORGIVE STUDENT LOANS

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS JOINING THE CHORUS OF REPUBLICANS WHO ARE WORKING TO DISMANTLE PRESIDENT BIDEN’S PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE STUDENT LOAN DEBT.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE PLAN WOULD UNFAIRLY TRANSFER THE BURDEN OF PAYMENT FROM THE ORIGINAL BORROWERS ONTO THE BACKS OF ALL TAXPAYERS NATIONWIDE.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE NATION’S BUDGET AND FISCAL HEALTH HAVE BEEN IN DECLINE SINCE BIDEN TOOK OFFICE, AND HE SAYS MEMBERS OF CONGRESS TOOK ACTION MONDAY WHICH THEY HOPE CAN PUT A STOP TO WHAT HE CALLS THE “LUNACY.”

THE BIDEN PLAN WOULD ALLOW FOR UP TO 10-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN COLLEGE LOANS TO BE WIPED OUT FOR THOSE WHO MAKE LESS THAN 125-THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR, AND THE FORGIVENESS OF UP TO 20-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR PELL GRANT RECIPIENTS.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE PRESIDENT’S “BUDGETARY INCOMPETENCE” NEEDS TO COME TO AN END.

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SAYS MORE THAN 400-THOUSAND IOWA BORROWERS ARE ELIGIBLE FOR STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS, AND 61-PERCENT OF THEM ARE PELL GRANT RECIPIENTS.

