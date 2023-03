CARRIE JONES ARRAIGNMENT CONTINUED TO MAY

ARRAIGNMENT OF A LAUREL, NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN THE MURDERS OF FOUR OF HER NEIGHBORS LAST AUGUST HAS BEEN CONTINUED UNTIL MAY 22ND.

A JUDGE ALSO SET AN APRIL 17TH DEADLINE FOR ATTORNEYS TO FILE THEIR FINAL BRIEFS IN 43-YEAR-OLD CARRIE JONES’ REQUEST TO HAVE THE CHARGES AGAINST HER DISMISSED.

SHE IS CHARGED IN CEDAR COUNTY WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE AND BEING AN ACCESSORY TO A FELONY IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD.

HER HUSBAND, JASON JONES, IS CHARGED WITH KILLING TWIFORD, HIS WIFE JANET AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWYFORD, ALONG WITH 53-YEAR-OLD MICJHELE EBELING IN THE CASE..

JASON JONES ALSO IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF FELONY USE OF A FIREARM.