VOLLSTEDT ACCEPTS MERCYONE C-M-O POSITION

DR. KEITH VOLLSTEDT HAS BEEN HIRED AS THE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF MERCYONE OF WESTERN IOWA.

VOLLSTEDT HAS SERVED IN THE ROLE ON AN INTERIM BASIS SINCE OCTOBER OF 2022.

HE BRINGS MORE THAN 30 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN HEALTH CARE INCLUDING AS A BARIATRIC AND LAPAROSCOPIC SURGEON IN THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

IN 2021, HE BRIEFLY RETIRED FROM SURGICAL PRACTICE BUT DECIDED TO RETURN TO APPLY HIS EXPERIENCE TO SERVE MERCYONE’S MISSION.

HE ATTENDED THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS, THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA CARVER COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.