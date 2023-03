SIOUX CITY’S DRINKING WATER GRADES WITHIN SAFE E-P-A LIMITS

IOWA HAS RELEASED THE RESULTS OF ITS PUBLIC WATER TESTING FOR THE CHEMICALS KNOWN AS PFAS.

THE D-N-R’S COREY MCCOID SAYS THIS TESTING COVERS 116 WATER SUPPLIES IN 99 COMMUNITIES.

PFAS1 OC…..AND NO DETECTS” :15

THERE WERE HIGH LEVELS IN SIOUX CITY WHICH ARE BELIEVED TO BE RELATED CHEMICALS IN PAST FIRE-TRAINING OR FIRE-FIGHTING ACTIVITIES INVOLVING FOAM.

THEY ARE KNOWN AS “FOREVER” CHEMICALS BECAUSE THEY STAY AROUND FOR LONG TIME.

THE TESTING WAS DONE BEFORE THE E-P-A’S RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT OF ITS PROPOSED DRINKING WATER STANDARDS, BUT MCCOID SAYS THESE TESTS FIT IN THE GUIDELINES.

PFAS2 OC……..PROPOSED RULE” ::17

SIOUX CITY RELEASED ITS ANNUAL WATER QUALITY REPORT LAST WEEK.

ALL OF THE REGULATED SUBSTANCES IN THE CITY’S DRINKING WATER WERE WELL WITHIN THE LIMITS E-P-A HAS SET TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF TAP WATER.

NO OTHER REGULATED CONTAMINANTS WERE DETECTED IN OUR TREATED WATER.

MCCOID SAYS OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE A CONCERN ABOUT THEIR WATER.

PFAS4 OC……..THE LABELS” :18

THE CHEMICALS ARE USED IN WATER-RESISTANT, STAIN-RESISTANT, AND HEAT-RESISTANT PRODUCTS SUCH AS CARPETS, CLOTHING, FIRE-FIGHTING FOAMS AND FOOD PACKAGING. INGESTING THE CHEMICALS MAY INCREASE CANCER RISK.

THE COMPLETE SUMMARY AND RESULTS OF THE PFAS TESTING CAN BE FOUND AT IOWADNR.GOV.

SIOUX CITY’S WATER QUALITY REPORT IS AVAILABLE ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE.