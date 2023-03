SHELDON HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE WOMAN WHO WAS FOUND DEAD IN A HOME IN SHELDON, IOWA LAST WEEK.

62-YEAR-OLD JODY LYNN DUSKIN’S BODY WAS DISCOVERED IN HER HOME ON THURSDAY BY A FAMILY MEMBER.

DUSKIN’S DEATH HAS BEEN RULED AS A HOMICIDE, BUT THE SPECIFIC CAUSE OF DEATH HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

SHE IS THE MOTHER OF THE SUSPECT IN HER DEATH, 41- YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL KASSEL. KASSEL IS CURRENTLY IN CUSTODY AT THE BROOKINGS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

KASSEL IS BEING HELD ON ON TWO IOWA ARREST WARRANTS OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

KASSEL WILL BE RETURNED TO IOWA AFTER A JUDGE APPROVES HIS EXTRADITION.