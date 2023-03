NOEM ‘S VETOES UPHELD ON FINAL DAY OF SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE

ALL OF SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S VETOES WERE UPHELD AFTER THE STATE LEGISLATURE RETURNED TO PIERRE MONDAY FOR VETO DAY.

LAWMAKERS VOTED ON FOUR BILL VETOED BY THE GOVERNOR.

NONE RECEIVED THE TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY NEEDED TO OVERRIDE THE VETO.

SENATE BILL 108 WOULD HAVE ALLOWED UNDERAGE SOUTH DAKOTANS TO CONSUME ALCOHOL FOR A HIGH SCHOOL CLASS.

SENATE BILL 129 WOULD HAVE CATEGORIZED TEACHERS AND SCHOOL EMPLOYEES IN THE SAME WAY AS LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS IN INSTANCES OF ASSAULT IN THEIR OFFICIAL DUTIES.

NOEM VETOED HOUSE BILL 1193 SAYING IT WAS AN ATTACK ON ECONOMIC FREEDOM AND WOULD HAVE OPENED THE DOOR TO OVERREACH BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

HOUSE BILL 1209 WOULD HAVE CLASSIFIED MARIJUANA AS HEMP AND JEOPARDIZED THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE IN VOTING DOWN RECREATIONAL USE OF MARIJUANA IN THE STATE.

.NOEM HAS NEVER HAD A VETO OVERTURNED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE.