IT’S SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK IN IOWA & NEBRASKA

THIS IS SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK IN IOWA AND NEBRASKA.

METEOROLOGIST CHAD HAHN IS WITH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN IOWA, AND SAYS TORNADOES ARE ALWAYS A FOCUS BECAUSE OF THE RISK TO LIVES AND PROPERTY:

WE HAD “THUNDER SNOW” ONE NIGHT LAST WEEK IN SIOUX CITY.

WHILE THAT’S RARE, SPRING THUNDERSTORMS ARE NOT:

HERE IN SIOUX CITY, WARNING SIRENS WILL SOUND TO ALERT RESIDENTS TO AN APPROACHING TORNADO OR A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM IF THE POTENTIAL OF STRONG WINDS EXCEEDS 50 MILES AN HOUR.

A STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL IN IOWA IS SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING AT 10 A.M.