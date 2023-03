FREEDOM PARK TO HOST VIETNAM VETS DINNER & UNVEIL CHALLENGE COIN

FOR THE 6TH YEAR IN A ROW, SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK VOLUNTEERS WILL HOST A SHORT CEREMONY AND COMPLIMENTARY DINNER FOR VIETNAM VETERANS IN HONOR OF VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29TH AT 6 PM.

PARK SPOKESPERSON MELISSA LANZOURAKIS SAYS THE DINNER IS FREE TO ALL LOCAL VIETNAM VETERANS:

OTHERS ATTENDING THE DINNER INSIDE THE BRIGADIER GENERAL BUD & DORIS DAY INTERPRETIVE CENTER ARE ENCOURAGED TO MAKE A FREE-WILL OFFERING TO THE PARK.

FREEDOM PARK VOLUNTEERS WILL ALSO BE SELLING THE PARK’S FIRST EVER CHALLENGE COIN:

THE COINS ARE NUMBERED AND ABOUT THE SIZE OF A SILVER DOLLAR AND ARE $10 DOLLARS EACH..

THIS VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY DINNER WILL BE THE LAST TIME IT’S HOSTED AT THE INTERPRETIVE CENTER AS NEXT YEAR THE FACILITY WILL BE OPEN WITH EXHIBITS DEPICTING THE STORIES OF SIOUXLAND VETERANS ON DISPLAY:

A NEW LOCATION FOR THE DINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED NEXT YEAR.