FIRE DAMAGES HAWARDEN BUSINESS

A FIRE MONDAY MORNING HAS DAMAGED A BUILDING IN THE BUSINESS DISTRICT OF HAWARDEN, IOWA.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE COMING OUT THE FRONT DOOR AND UPSTAIRS AT THE OLD DUNLOP BUILDING IN THE 800 BLOCK OF CENTRAL AVENUE.

THE NEARLY 100 YEAR OLD BUILDING HOUSES BIG SIOUX SCREEN PRINTERS IN THE FIRST FLOOR WITH THE UPSTAIRS VACANT.

MUTUAL AID CAME FROM THE SIOUX CENTER FIRE DEPARTMENT LADDER TRUCK WHICH KEPT THE FIRE FROM SPREADING TO THE ADJACENT BUILDING.

AKRON AND IRETON FIREFIGHTERS ALSO PROVIDED ASSISTANCE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND FIREFIGHTERS REMAINED ON THE SCENE INTO THE AFTERNOON.

Photos courtesy Larry Gregg & John Slegers