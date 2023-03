CAVANAUGH READY TO CONTINUE UNICAMERAL FILABUSTER

THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE TOOK MONDAY OFF AND MAY HAVE TO PREPARE FOR ANOTHER WEEK OF FILIBUSTERING FROM OMAHA SENATOR MICHAELA CAVANAUGH.

CAVANAUGH’S FILIBUSTER IS OVER A BILL RESTRICTING GENDER AFFIRMING TREATMENT AND CARE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE THAT GOT FIRST ROUND APPROVAL LAST WEEK IN THE UNICAMERAL:

SOME ARE COMPARING HER TO FORMER OMAHA SENATOR ERNIE CHAMBERS, WHO BROUGHT THE LEGISLATURE TO A STANDSTILL MANY TIMES IN HIS TIME IN THE STATE SENATE.

CAVANAUGH SAYS HER INTENTIONS ON THE GENDER BILL HAVE BEEN CLEAR:

SENATOR CAVANAUGH SAYS THE FILIBUSTER IS NOT ABOUT HER;

THE NEBRASKA SESSION IS OVER HALFWAY DONE, AND NO BILL HAS YET MADE IT TO FINAL ROUND DEBATE.

Jerry Oster WNAX