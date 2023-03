SCHOLTEN FILES BILL TO BAN MLB BLACKOUTS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY HAS INTRODUCED LEGISLATION IN THE IOWA HOUSE RELATING TO BASEBALL BROADCASTING BLACKOUT RULES.

THE MEASURE WOULD PROHIBIT A SPORTS BROADCASTING ENTITY FROM PREVENTING MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL BROADCASTING THROUGH A BLACKOUT TO PAYING CUSTOMERS IN THE STATE OF IOWA.

DESPITE PAYING FOR A SUBSCRIPTION,IOWANS ARE UNABLE TO WATCH THE MINNESOTA TWINS, MILWAUKEE BREWERS, CHICAGO CUBS, CHICAGO WHITE SOX, ST. LOUIS CARDINALS, AND KANSAS CITY ROYALS.

SCHOLTEN FIRST SPOKE WITH KSCJ ON THIS MATTER LAST APRIL:

BLACKOUT1 OC…NO SENSE. :14

HOUSE FILE 577, WHICH HAS BI-PARTISAN SPONSORSHIP, WOULD CHANGE THAT:

BLACKOUT2 OC….STATE OF IOWA. :12

. IF ALL SIX TEAMS PLAY OTHER TEAMS, THAT’S 40% OF MLB GAMES THAT IOWANS ARE UNABLE TO WATCH ON ANY GIVEN NIGHT.