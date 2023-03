CELEBRATION OF LIFE SET FOR FOR DAVE NIXON

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE HONORING LONG TIME LOCAL TV ANCHOR AND FORMER COLLEGE PRESIDENT DR DAVE. NIXON WILL BE HELD SATURDAY, APRIL 29TH AT IOWA

LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN EMMETSBURG, IA

NIXON, WHO ANCHORED TV NEWSCASTS ON BOTH KCAU AND THEN KTIV TV, PASSED AWAY AT HIS HOME JANUARY 18TH.

HE ALSO CO-HOSTED THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION BROADCAST FOR SEVERAL YEARS EVERY DECEMBER ON KSCJ.

THE CELEBRATION WILL BE HELD AT THE ARTHUR AND AUDREY SMITH WELLNESS CENTER, LOCATED ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE EMMETSBURG CAMPUS FROM 1PM TO 3PM.

A GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL FOLLOW THE CELEBRATION AT ST. JOHNS CEMETERY IN EMMETSBURG.

THE DAVE & JUDY NIXON SCHOLARSHIP FUND HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED TO HONOR THEIR COMMITMENT TO HIGHER EDUCATION AND TARGETS STUDENTS IN NEED ATTENDING IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, THE FAMILY SUGGESTS, A DONATION BE MADE TO THE SCHOLARSHIP FUND.