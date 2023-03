BRIAR CLIFF & LITTLE PRIEST REACH GRANT AGREEMENT

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY AND LITTLE PRIEST TRIBAL COLLEGE HAVE REACHED A GRANT AGREEMENT, ALLOWING FOR PELL GRANT-ELIGIBLE STUDENTS AT LITTLE PRIEST TO TRANSFER TO BRIAE CLIFF AND RECEIVE FULL TUITION AID.

STUDENTS WHO ARE NOT ELIGIBLE FOR THE PELL GRANT WILL STILL RECEIVE TUITION ASSISTANCE.

ALL STUDENTS MUST MEET THE CRITERIA OF HAVING A 2.0 CUMULATIVE GPA AND GRADUATE WITH AN ASSOCIATE DEGREE.

WITH THE NEW GRANT AGREEMENT, LITTLE PRIEST STUDENTS THAT MEET THE REQUIREMENT CAN NOW DECLARE FOR ANY MAJOR THAT BCU OFFERS AND RECEIVE TUITION AID.