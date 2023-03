RAYFORD PURCHASES KINGSBURY ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

A LONGTIME SIOUX CITY COMPANY HAS A NEW OWNER.

KINGSBURY ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY JES US ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, LLC, OWNED BY IKE RAYFORD OF SIOUX CITY.

KINGSBURY ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS WAS FOUNDED BY TOM KINGSBURY AND HAS BEEN A STAPLE IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA FOR OVER 40 YEARS, PROVIDING COMMERCIAL AUDIO VISUAL.SERVICE AND SALES FOR THE SIOUXLAND AREA.

RAYFORD HAS A LONG HISTORY IN VIDEO AND AUDIO PRODUCTION IN SIOUX CITY.

HE SAYS THIS IS ONE OF THE FIRST BUSINESSES TO USE THE COMMUNITY NAVIGATOR PROGRAM FOR SMALL MINORITY BUSINESSES.

RAYFORD, ALSO OWNS GROUNDSWELL DIVERSITY A PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND TRAINING BUSINESS.