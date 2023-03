MEJIA GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN FOUND GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER CHARGES STEMMING FROM A SHOOTING IN SIOUX CITY LAST MARCH 14TH.

A JURY CONVICTED 22-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MEJIA ON THAT CHARGE ALONG WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON WITH INTENT AND WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING SERIOUS INJURY.

AUTHORITIES SAY MEJIA SHOT A WOMAN IN THE ABDOMEN DURING A DRUG RELATED DISPUTE AT HIS INGLESIDE AVENUE HOME.

THE VICTIM SURVIVED THE SHOOTING.

A HEARING ON SENTENCING AND POST TRIAL MOTIONS IS SET FOR MAY 22ND AT 2 P.M.IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.