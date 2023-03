BOHANNON HONORED WITH BOBBLEHEADS

THE MAN WHO PLAYED THE MOST GAMES IN IOWA HAWKEYE BASKETBALL HISTORY AND SET SEVERAL RECORDS WHILE DOING IT HAS BEEN HONORED IN A UNIQUE WAY.

PHIL SKLAR OF THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM UNVEILED THE FIRST BOBBLEHEADS OF JORDAN BOHANNON ON FRIDAY:

THE RELEASE COMES DURING THE NCAA TOURNAMENT, AS BOHANNON HELPED LEAD THE HAWKEYES TO THREE NCAA TOURNAMENT APPEARANCES AND TWO TRIPS TO THE SECOND ROUND DURING HIS TIME AT IOWA.

THE LIMITED-EDITION BOBBLEHEADS ARE BEING PRODUCED BY THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM IN CONJUNCTION WITH BOHANNON, AND THEY ARE OFFICIALLY LICENSED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA;

BOHANNON IS THE SCHOOL RECORD HOLDER FOR 3-POINTERS MADE (455), ASSISTS (709), AND FREE THROW PERCENTAGE (.887). AMONG HIS MANY ACCOLADES INCLUDE BEING FOURTH IN NCAA HISTORY SCORING 455 3-POINTERS IN HIS COLLEGE CAREER,