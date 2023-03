SUSPECT CHARGED IN DEATH OF SHELDON WOMAN

AUTHORITIES HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN THE INVESTIGATION OF THE DEATH OF A WOMAN IN SHELDON, IOWA.

THE O’BRIEN COUNTY COMMUNICATION CENTER RECEIVED A 9-1-1 CALL AROUND 4 P.M. THURSDAY ABOUT A DECEASED FEMALE INSIDE HER HOME AT 604 4TH AVENUE IN SHELDON.

THE DEATH IS BEING TREATED AS A HOMICIDE.

A SUSPECT, 41-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL BYRON KESSEL OF ROCK RAPIDS WAS ARRESTED AROUND NOON FRIDAY IN FLANDREAU SOUTH DAKOTA.

KESSEL IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

AN AUTOPSY OF THE VICTIM HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY AT THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER, IN ANKENY.

SHELDON POLICE ARE ASKING ANYONE WHO HAS INFORMATION ON THE INCIDENT TO CONTACT THEM AT 712-324-2525, OR CALL THE D-C-I AT 712- 224-7680.