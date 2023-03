SOUTH DAKOTA MAN ARRESTED IN YANKTON HOSTAGE INCIDENT

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES STEMMING FROM A HOSTAGE SITUATION IN YANKTON THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

YANKTON POLICE WERE ASSISTING SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS PAROLE AGENTS WHO WERE CHECKING ON A MALE AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 1700 BLOCK OF COLLEGE STREET.

WHEN THE OFFICERS ENTERED, A MALE OCCUPANT FLED TO A BACK BEDROOM TAKING AN ADULT MALE AND FEMALE HOSTAGE.

OFFICERS BEGAN NEGOTIATIONS AND THE ADULT MALE WAS ALLOWED TO EXIT.

AROUND 5PM, OFFICERS MADE ENTRY INTO THE ROOM AND TOOK 61 YEAR OLD RICKY LEROY GERMAN INTO CUSTODY AND SAFELY REMOVED THE ADULT FEMALE HOSTAGE.

GERMAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC, FALSE IMPRISONMENT, KIDNAPPING/FIRST DEGREE, KIDNAPPING/SECOND DEGREE, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, UNAUTHORIZED INGESTION OF A CONTROLLED DRUG OR SUBSTANCE, AND CONTEMPT.

GERMAN ALSO HAD AN OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT IN CHARLES MIX COUNTY.