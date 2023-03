NEBRASKA SENATE PASSES 1ST READING OF GENDER ALTERING BAN

AFTER THREE DAYS OF DEBATE, NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS GAVE FIRST-ROUND APPROVAL THURSDAY TO A BILL THAT WOULD BAN GENDER-ALTERING PROCEDURES FOR MINORS IN THE STATE.

THE BILL, INTRODUCED BY OMAHA SENATOR KATHLEEN KAUTH, WOULD CREATE THE “LET THEM GROW ” ACT.

UNDER THE BILL, PHYSICIANS IN NEBRASKA WOULD BE PROHIBITED FROM PERFORMING OR REFERRING AN INDIVIDUAL UNDER THE AGE OF 19 FOR GENDER ALTERING PROCEDURES, INCLUDING SURGICAL PROCEDURES, HORMONE THERAPY AND PUBERTY BLOCKERS.

SENATOR DAVE MURMAN OF GLENVIL SAYS THE MEASURE PROTECTS CHILDREN WHO ARE TOO YOUNG TO MAKE A LIFE ALTERING DECISION:

OMAHA SENATOR MEGAN HUNT OPPOSES THE BILL AND SPOKE ABOUT HER 12-YEAR-OLD SON’S TRANSITION, SAYING GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE IS DIFFICULT TO OBTAIN IN NEBRASKA.

AFTER EIGHT HOURS OF DEBATE SPANNING SEVERAL DAYS, KAUTH FILED A MOTION TO INVOKE CLOTURE, WHICH CEASES DEBATE AND FORCES A VOTE ON THE BILL.

THE MOTION WAS SUCCESSFUL ON A VOTE OF 33-16. THIRTY-THREE VOTES WERE NEEDED.

SENATORS THEN VOTED 30-17 TO ADVANCE LB-574 TO SELECT FILE.