MYRA ALLEY KINGSBURY – MAWZY’S HOPE CHEST

Author: Myra Alley Kingsbury

Book: MAWZY’S HOPE CHEST

Publishing: Book-Broker (2021)

Writer from Ponca, Nebraska

Synopsis:

Grace Louise Walker, affectionately known as Mawzy, was born near the turn of the 20th century in the hills of West Virginia’s coal-mining country.Her granddaughter, Myra, writes of how Mawzy grew to be the matriarch and inspiration for her siblings, her children, her grandchildren, hundreds of schoolchildren, and her church family. From the coal camp of Gentry Holler, through a divorce and being a single mother in an unaccepting era, to becoming the principal of Springdale Elementary, Mawzy faced tragedy many times. How she picked up and moved on each time reveals the strength of her moral fiber. When one door closed, she found another to openand stepped into it with grace and purpose. Driven to achieve, she was ahead of her time.Mawzy’s Hope Chest sets the life of an incredible woman against the backdrop of a beautiful yet unforgiving land. Well-researched and documented, the book is a memoir of transformation and a helpful guide in researching the history of West Virginia.