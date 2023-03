IOWA JOBLESS NUMBERS IMPROVE

THE LATEST JOB NUMBERS SHOW IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPPED BELOW THREE PERCENT IN FEBRUARY.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR, BETH TOWNSEND, SAYS THAT’S ONE OF THE POSITIVES FOR THE STATE.

TOWNSEND SAYS THE PARTICIPATION RATE IS IMPORTANT AS THEY’VE BEEN WORKING TO GET MORE PEOPLE BACK INTO THE WORKFORCE:

SHE SAYS MANUFACTURING ADDED 700 JOBS IN FEBRUARY, UP ABOUT FOUR-THOUSAND-300 JOBS OVER THE COURSE OF THE YEAR.

TOWNSEND SAYS LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY JOBS ARE UP ALMOST 45-HUNDRED JOBS OVER THE COURSE OF THE YEAR, AND THE SERVICE INDUSTRIES HAD THE BIGGEST INCREASE IN JOBS THIS PAST MONTH, GAINING 1300 JOBS:

THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY DID LOSE 16-HUNDRED JOBS IN FEBRUARY — WHICH TOWNSEND SAYS IS PROBABLY RELATED TO BAD WEATHER.

THEY EXPECT TO SEE THE INDUSTRY GAIN BACK JOBS AS THE WEATHER IMPROVES AND MORE PROJECTS GET UNDERWAY OUTDOORS.