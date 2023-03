IOWA BUSINESS INITIATIVE BRINGS HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS

SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA BUSINESSES AGAINST TRAFFICKING INITIATIVE, KNOWN AS IBAT, IS ONE OF THREE FINALISTS FOR THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SECRETARIES OF STATE 2023 IDEAS AWARD.

PATE SAYS IBAT RAISES AWARENESS FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND PROMOTES IOWA’S SAFE AT HOME ADDRESS CONFIDENTIALITY PROGRAM FOR VICTIMS OF VIOLENT CRIME.

IBAT OC……HORRIBLE CRIME. :16

THE IDEA OF IOWA BUSINESSES AGAINST TRAFFICKING CAME TO LIGHT IN AUGUST OF 2021 AND QUICKLY REACHED 100 MEMBERS.

TODAY IBAT HAS REACHED MORE THAN 630 MEMBERS ACROSS THE STATE OF IOWA AND CONTINUES TO GROW.