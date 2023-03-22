Sudmann Named Second Team All American

Briar Cliff women’s basketball’s Konnor Sudmann was selected as a Second Team All-American by the NAIA Tuesday morning.

Sudmann becomes the 18th Chargers to earn an All-American nod and the first since Jessi Corrick (third team) in 2015-16.

Sudmann was also named a to the all-GPAC First Team after helping the Chargers to a second place regular season finish and the programs first GPAC Postseason Tournament Championship.

The Treynor, Iowa native scored 30+ points in two games, 25+ five times and 20+ points in 13 contests.

Sudmann’s 599 total points this season was 11th most in the NAIA, while her 17.6 points per game average was 37th. She ranked 17th in made free throws (138), 24th in free throw percentage (86.3%) and 26th in field goals made (206).

She ranked in the top-5 in the GPAC in a number of categories including total points, points per game, assists, free throw percentage, free throws made, field goals and minutes per game. The senior guard had the sixth most blocks in the conference with 26.

Sudmann earned back-to-back GPAC Player of the Week honors on February 21 and 28.

Other GPAC players named All-Americans include Jamestown’s Hannah DeMars on the first team, Dordt’s Karly Gustafson on the second team. GPAC honorable mentions include Dakota Wesleyan’s Matti Reiner, Doane’s Mak Hatcliff and Dordt’s Bailey Beckman.

Sudmann and the Chargers ended the season with a 26-8 overall record and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16 at the Tyson Events Center.