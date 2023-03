SAFE & SOUND SCHOOL SAFETY AP LAUNCHED

A NEW “SAFE AND SOUND IOWA” SMART PHONE APP IS AVAILABLE TO LET IOWANS ANONYMOUSLY REPORT SCHOOL-RELATED SAFETY CONCERNS.

SPECIAL AGENT DON SCHNITKER (SNIT-KER) IS CHIEF OF THE GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL SAFETY BUREAU.

SCHNITKER SAYS IN 80 PERCENT OF SCHOOL SHOOTINGS, AT LEAST ONE OTHER PERSON NOTICED CONCERNING ACTIVITY OR BEHAVIOR THAT MIGHT LEAD TO VIOLENCE.

THERE’S ALSO A “SAFE AND SMART IOWA” WEBSITE AND A TOLL-FREE NUMBER FOR CALLS. ANY REPORT THROUGH THE WEBSITE, THE PHONE OR THE APP IMMEDIATELY GOES TO A LAW ENFORCEMENT DISPATCHER.