PURSUIT SUSPECT CHARGED IN CRASH THROUGH LATHAM PARK

A DUNCOMBE, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THROUGH MORNINGSIDE EARLY WEDNESDAY THAT ENDED IN LATHAM PARK.

A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY NOTICED 31-YEAR-OLD LENNOX VANVACTER DRIVING WHAT TURNED OUT TO BE A STOLEN VEHICLE IN AN ERRATIC MANNER AROUND 2 A.M.

WHEN THE TWO VEHICLES PULLED INTO A PARKING LOT ON WHISPERING CREEK DRIVE, THE DEPUTY SAYS VANVACTER SUDDENLY SPED AWAY AND RAN A STOP SIGN.

THE PURSUIT ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE REACHED 80 MILES PER HOUR IN A 30 MILE PER HOUR ZONE AND CONTINUED THROUGH THE NEIGHBORHOOD.

IT ENDED WHEN THE SUSPECT CRASHED THROUGH A METAL GATE AT LATHAM PARK, INTENTIONALLY RAMMED THE DEPUTY’S PATROL CAR, STRUCK A CONCRETE BENCH AND BECAME STUCK TRYING TO DRIVE THROUGH ANOTHER FENCE.

VANVACTER FLED ON FOOT BUT SURRENDERED AFTER THE DEPUTY TOLD HIM TO STOP OR BE TASED.

DEPUTIES LOCATED TWO PLASTIC BAGGIES WITH A SUBSTANCE THAT TURNED OUT TO BE METH.

CREDIT CARDS WERE FOUND IN THE VEHICLE THAT HAD SEVERAL DIFFERENT NAMES ON THEM.

VANVACTER WAS ALSO FOUND TO HAVE A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE IN IOWA

HE IS BEING HELD ON $55,300 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

HIS CHARGES INCLUDE THEFT 1ST, ELUDING – SPEED IN EXCESS OF 25 MPH OVER LIMIT, PLUS PARTICIPATING IN A FELONY OR RESULTING IN SERIOUS INJURY, ASSAULT OF AN OFFICER, INTENT TO MANUFACTURE OR DELIVER METH OVER 5 GRAMS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE.