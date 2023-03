SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW THAT RESTRICTS STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS FROM CONTRACTING WITH SIX EVIL FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS.

THE MEASURE RESTRICTS SOUTH DAKOTA’S LOCAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS FROM CONTRACTING WITH THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, CUBA, IRAN, NORTH KOREA, THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION, AND VENEZUELA.

NOEM SIGNED SB-189 AT THE 114TH FIGHTER WING AT JOE FOSS FIELD IN SIOUX FALLS.