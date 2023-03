IOWA HOUSE PASSES 90% EMINENT DOMAIN CARBON PIPELINE REQUIREMENT

THE IOWA HOUSE HAS OVERWHELMINGLY VOTED TO REQUIRE AT LEAST 90 PERCENT OF MILES ALONG PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINE ROUTES BE VOLUNTARILY SECURED BEFORE THE GOVERNMENT’S EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY COULD BE USED TO SEIZE THE REST.

IT ALSO WOULD LET FARMERS SEEK COMPENSATION YEARS FROM NOW IF CROP YIELDS ARE DEPRESSED IN THE AREA AROUND A CARBON PIPELINE.

THE 73-20 VOTE WAS NOT ALONG PARTY LINES, AS A MIX OF REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS VOTED BOTH FOR AND AGAINST THE MEASURE.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT OF DENISON, IS THE BILL’S LEAD SPONSOR AND SAYS THE PIPELINE OPPONENTS ARE “FREEDOM FIGHTERS.”.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THE CARBON CAPTURE PROJECTS WILL PLAY A CRITICAL ROLE IN ENSURING THE LONG TERM VIABILITY OF THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY AND THE FUTURE OF IOWA’S AG ECONOMY.

THE BILL NOW GOES TO THE STATE SENATE, WHERE IT EARLIER FAILED TO CLEAR A FUNNEL DEADLINE IN THAT CHAMBER.