CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY AND THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES ARE SEEKING STATE FUNDING FOR BASEBALL FIELDS IN OMAHA.

THE UNIVERSITY IS ASKING STATE LAWMAKERS TO APPROVE 25-MILLION-DOLLARS TO MODERNIZE THE CITY’S BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL INFRASTRUCTURE.

THE FUNDING IS PART OF A LARGER 60-MILLION-DOLLAR PROPOSED GRANT FOR MULTIPLE CAMPUS PROJECTS.

SUPPORTERS OF THE PROJECT SAY IT WILL HELP KEEP OMAHA AS THE HOME FOR THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES.