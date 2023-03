CONGRESS PASSES COVID ORIGINS INFO BILL

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS APPLAUDING PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S SIGNING OF LEGISLATION THIS WEEK THAT ORDERS FEDERAL INTELLIGENCE OFFICIALS TO DECLASSIFY INFORMATION ON THE ORIGINS OF COVID-19.

GRASSLEY HESITATED TO SAY IF WE’LL EVER KNOW THE FULL STORY OF HOW THE PANDEMIC BEGAN, BUT HE SAYS THIS IS A BIG MOVE FORWARD IN DETERMINING ANY POSSIBLE LINKS TO CHINA.

GRASSLEY NOTES THAT THIS IS SO-CALLED SUNSHINE WEEK, WHEN WE HONOR THE PRINCIPLE OF BRINGING SECRETIVE GOVERNMENT ACTIONS OUT INTO THE OPEN.

THE BILL PASSED BOTH CHAMBERS OF CONGRESS UNANIMOUSLY.