WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE TO BE HONORED FRIDAY

THE THIRTY-EIGHTH ANNUAL WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS CEREMONY WILL BE HELD THIS FRIDAY EVENING AT THE MARRIOTT HOTEL ON THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY RIVERFRONT.

THE EVENT IS PRESENTED BY WOMEN AWARE AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FLORA LEE SAYS SEVERAL OUTSTANDING WOMEN HAVE BEEN NOMINATED FOR THIS YEAR’S AWARDS, AND THE JUDGES WILL HAVE A TOUGH TASK DECIDING:

LEE SAYS LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER CHARESE YANNEY IS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER:

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 5 P.M. AND IS M-CEED BY CANDICE NASH OF POWELL BROADCASTING AND KATIE COPPLE OF SIOUXLAND NEWS.