SOUTH SIOUX COUPLE AGREES TO PLEA DEAL IN R-V FRAUD CASE

A PLEA AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED IN DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN THE CASE AGAINST THE TWO OWNERS OF A SOUTH SIOUX CITY R-V DEALERSHIP.

62-YEAR-OLD DOUGLAS BRAS AND 57-YEAR-OLD SHARA BRAS WERE CHARGED WITH A COMBINED 50 COUNTS OF FRAUD.

THE TWO SUSPECTS PLEADED GUILTY IN SEPARATE HEARINGS WITH DOUGLAS PLEADING GUILTY TO 10 COUNTS OF THEFT BY DECEPTION AND ONE COUNT EACH OF FOUR OTHER CHARGES.

SHARA PLEADED NO CONTEST TO 11 COUNTS OF THEFT BY DECEPTION AND ONE COUNT EACH OF FOUR OTHER CHARGES.

THE CHARGES STEMMED FROM AN INVESTIGATION INTO THEIR BUSINESS KNOWN AS “FREMONT RV” WHEN AT LEAST A DOZEN PEOPLE COMPLAINED TO POLICE THAT THEY HADN’T RECEIVED FULL PAYMENT FOR CAMPERS THEY SOLD OR TITLES FOR CAMPERS THEY BOUGHT.

THE COUPLE IS SCHEDULED TO BE SENTENCED ON JUNE 21ST.WITH EACH OF THEM FACING AT LEAST 60 DAYS IN PRISON.

THEY MUST ALSO PAY $12,000 IN RESTITUTION.