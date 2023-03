OLTROGGE HONORED AS TOP TRIBAL COLLEGE PRESIDENT

THE PRESIDENT OF NEBRASKA INDIAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN MACY, NEBRASKA HAS BEEN HONORED BY THE AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE FUND AS ITS 2022-23 TRIBAL COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY HONOREE OF THE YEAR.

DR. MICHAEL OLTROGGE RECEIVED A $1,200 HONORARIUM SPONSORED BY THE ADOLPH COORS FOUNDATION FOR HIS DEDICATION TO TRIBAL COLLEGE EDUCATION.

HE BEGAN HIS CAREER THERE AS A FIRST-GENERATION STUDENT FROM 1995-1998 AND WHILE A STUDENT AT NEBRASKA INDIAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TOOK A FULL-TIME JOB AS A PEER MENTOR AND TUTOR.

WORKING WITH STUDENTS SPARKED AN INTEREST IN EDUCATION AS A CAREER. THAT LED TO ROLES AS A PROGRAM COORDINATOR AND EVENTUALLY THE DIRECTOR FOR THE STUDENT SUCCESS SERVICES PROGRAM AT THE COLLEGE.

HE BECAME PRESIDENT OF THE COLLEGE IN 2004 AND HAS MADE IT HIS MISSION TO USE RESOURCES TO MAKE SURE STUDENTS GRADUATE FROM NEBRASKA INDIAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE WITH NO BILLS.

HE WORKED WITH SUPERINTENDENTS AT THE LOCAL K-12 SCHOOLS AND OTHER OFFICIALS TO INCREASE BROADBAND ACCESS FOR THE SANTEE NATION AND UMONHON NATION.