NOEM SIGNS SOUTH DAKOTA BUDGET BILL

SOUTH DAKOTA’S BUDGET FOR THE 2024 FISCAL YEAR HAS BEEN APPROVED.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED THE SEVEN-POINT-FOUR BILLION DOLLAR BUDGET ON MONDAY, DESPITE PREVIOUS THREATS TO VETO THE SPENDING PLAN.

THE BUDGET INCLUDES FUNDING INCREASES FOR EDUCATION, STATE EMPLOYEES, AND HOSPITALS.

IT ALSO INCLUDES TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS, A TUITION FREEZE AT THE STATE’S PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES AND TECHNICAL COLLEGES, AND FUTURE MEDICAID EXPANSION COSTS.

THE GOVERNOR HASN’T SAID WHETHER SHE’LL SIGN A NEARLY VETO-PROOF BILL TO LOWER THE STATE SALES TAX THROUGH 2027.