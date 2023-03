NOEM GIVES SOUTH DAKOTANS “TAX HOLIDAY”

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED HB 1137 TO GIVE SOUTH DAKOTANS WHAT SHE CALLS A TAX HOLIDAY.

NOEM ISSUED A LETTER AS PART OF THE SIGNING WHICH STATES QUOTE–“OUR PEOPLE DESERVE PERMANENT TAX RELIEF. THE LEGISLATURE HAS INSTEAD OFFERED THEM A TAX HOLIDAY FOR FOUR YEARS,

IT IS CLEAR THEY WISH TO RAISE TAXES AGAIN IN THE NEAR FUTURE, AND THE METHOD THROUGH WHICH THEY HAVE WRITTEN THIS LEGISLATION ALLOWS THEM TO DO SO WITHOUT EVER HAVING TO TAKE ANOTHER VOTE”.

NOEM SAYS “WHILE THIS LEGISLATION IS NOT IDEAL OR THE BEST WAY TO HELP THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, SHE RECOGNIZES THAT THE LEGISLATURE HAS CHOSEN THIS PATH, AND SOME HELP, ALBEIT TEMPORARY, FOR OUR PEOPLE IS BETTER THAN NONE AT ALL”.

NOEM SAYS SHE WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT FOR THE PERMANENT TAX CUT THE PEOPLE OF SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE EARNED.