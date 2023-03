MORE SUBSTANCE ISSUES AT ANAMOSA PRISON

THE ANAMOSA STATE PENITENTIARY HAS BEEN PLACED ON RESTRICTED MOVEMENT FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE AFTER TWO MORE INMATES WERE FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR CELLS AND WERE ADMINISTERED NARCAN ON SUNDAY.

THAT FOLLOWED AN INCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE PRISON WHERE AN INMATE AND THREE STAFF MEMBERS WERE SENT TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER BEING EXPOSED TO AN UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE.

NEITHER INMATE SUNDAY REQUIRED OUTSIDE MEDICAL ATTENTION AND BOTH TESTED NEGATIVE FOR ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES.

RESPONDING STAFF DID NOT BECOME ILL FOLLOWING THEIR ENCOUNTERS WITH THESE INMATES.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THESE CASES ARE UNRELATED TO THE ORIGINAL INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY.

THE RESTRICTED MOVEMENT ORDER WILL GIVE CORRECTIONS STAFF THE ABILITY TO CONDUCT A LARGE-SCALE SEARCH OF THE PRISON FOR ILLICIT CONTRABAND.

VISITATION WILL NOT OCCUR DURING THIS PERIOD.

THE ORIGINAL INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.