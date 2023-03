MCCLINTOCK NAMED DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL OF IA GUARD

BRIGADIER GENERAL WILLIAM F. MCCLINTOCK HAS BEEN SELECTED BY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AS THE NEW DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD.

GENERAL MCCLINTOCK HAS NEARLY FOUR DECADES OF MILITARY SERVICE, INCLUDING AS ASSISTANT ADJUTANT GENERAL AND ARMY CHIEF OF STAFF.

HE WAS THE DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES FOR IOWA OF BOTH THE ARMY AND AIR NATIONAL GUARD AND SERVED THREE YEARS IN AN OPERATIONAL ASSIGNMENT AT U.S. NORTHERN COMMAND IN COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO.

THE ADJUTANT GENERAL IS THE SECOND HIGHEST-RANKING POSITION IN THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD.

MCCLINTOCK WILL REPLACE BRIGADIER GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN, WHO IS THE NEW ADJUTANT GENERAL OF THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD.