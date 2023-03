I-29 CORRIDOR STUDY UNDERWAY IN SOUTH DAKOTA

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS WORKING ON A MULTI-PHASED INTERSTATE 29 CORRIDOR STUDY IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA.

STEVE GRAMM IS THE PLANNING SQUAD LEADER FOR THE PROJECT:

GRAMM SAYS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT HAS RESULTED IN A TRAFFIC INCREASE IN THAT CORRIDOR:

GRAMM SAYS PUBLIC INPUT ON THE STUDY IS VERY IMPORTANT AND THEY WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TO TAKE AN ONLINE SURVEY FROM THE D-O-T BY MAY FIRST.

THE STUDY IS DUE TO BE FINALIZED BY NEXT SPRING WITH ANY CONSTRUCTION TARGETED FROM 2030 TO 2040.

Jerry Oster