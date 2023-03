AN INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING INTO WHAT CAUSED A HOG BARN TO BURN NEAR MERRILL, IOWA ON TUESDAY.

MERRILL FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDER LATE IN THE MORNING AND REQUESTED MUTUAL AID FROM LE MARS TO FIGHT THE FIRE.

HINTON AND AKRON FIREFIGHTERS ALSO RESPONDED.

THERE WERE NO ANIMALS IN THE BARN AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

Photo by Dave Schipper