SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATHS OF TWO PEOPLE WHOSE BODIES WERE DISCOVERED AROUND 10 A.M. MONDAY MORNING IN AN APARTMENT GARAGE AT 208 EAST 39TH STREET.

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS FOUND THE BODIES OF A 20-YEAR-OLD MALE AND A 40-YEAR-OLD FEMALE INSIDE A VEHICLE, DECEASED, FROM CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING.

NO FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED IN THE DEATHS OF THE TWO PEOPLE.

THEIR NAMES ARE NOT BEING RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.