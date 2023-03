PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HOST SPACE CITIES CAMP

REGISTRATION IS UNDERWAY FOR ONE OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM’S MOST POPULAR SUMMER CAMPS.

EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER-BASYE SAYS THE “SPACE CITIES CAMP” RETURNS TO THE MUSEUM THIS SUMMER FOR YOUTH AGES 7-12:

SPACE1 OC…..WEIGHTLESSNESS. :09

THE CAMP WILL BE HELD TUESDAY TO THURSDAY, JUNE 20 TO 22, FROM 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M.

NASA-TRAINED EDUCATORS CONNIE RICHARDSON SMITH AND MARY RICHARDSON TESTER WILL BE JOINED BY AWARD-WINNING TEACHER BEN TESTER THIS YEAR.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND THE CLASS IS LIMITED TO 30 PARTICIPANTS.

VISIT SIOUXCITYMUSEUM.ORG FOR DETAILS AND ONLINE REGISTRATION.