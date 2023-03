PENCE SAYS POSSIBLE TRUMP ARREST POLITICALLY MOTIVATED

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE SAYS THE POTENTIAL ARREST OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED AND PENCE SAYS THAT’S DEEPLY TROUBLING.

PENCE SPOKE WITH REPORTERS IN IOWA SHORTLY AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCED HE EXPECTED TO BE ARRESTED TUESDAY IN CONNECTION WITH A NEW YORK GRAND JURY PROBE.

PENCE12 OC…..IN THIS COUNTRY.” :17

TRUMP, IN A POST ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM, CALLED FOR PROTESTS.

PENCE SAYS HE RESPECTS THE RIGHT OF EVERY AMERICAN TO SPEAK THEIR MIND ABOUT THE SITUATION.

PENCE13 OC…….SUMMER OF 2020.” :13

PENCE SERVED IN THE U.S. HOUSE FOR A DOZEN YEARS AND WAS INDIANA’S GOVERNOR WHEN TRUMP CHOSE HIM AS HIS RUNNING MATE IN 2016.

HE WAS IN DES MOINES SATURDAY FOR A DISCUSSION ABOUT FOREIGN POLICY THAT WAS HOSTED BY SENATOR JONI ERNST.

……………………